We want to hook You up with tickets to see Brad Paisley LIVE at the Pinnacle Bank Arena!

All You have to do is find a Working Payphone in Lincoln or Omaha, take a Selfie Video of you saying “Hey JP Lauren & Husker Nick here’s my Payphone at ______”, prove it has a dialtone and then send your video to JP@KZKX.COM

Once you Claim that Payphone No One Else can grab it & it’s your entry into seeing Brad LIVE at PBA! Good Luck! The Deadline is Friday Morning 8am