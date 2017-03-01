5 Things You Do While Sitting In Traffic

Chances are you hear me while crawling home from work/school. It’s my duty to keep you entertained with free stuff and weird stories so your drive home isn’t so bad! With the exception of construction season, traffic in Lincoln usually isn’t all that bad. But I get it, parking behind a long line of semi trucks at 27th & Highway 2 isn’t exactly amusing.
Rush hour to-do’s:
- Krank KX and think about how good it’ll feel to finally be home and take a nap.
- Win tickets from KX and think about getting home to finally nap.
- Imagine yourself napping peacefully on the couch.
- Consider taking a nap.
- Nap.