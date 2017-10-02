59 Killed, More Than 500 Injured During Outdoor Country Music Festival

Thousands fled for their lives Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas as bullets rained from above. This is now the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

A single gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired shots into the massive crowd near Mandalay Bay leaving nearly 60 dead and over 500 injured.

Paddock was located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where he began firing from a room. Police believe he killed himself before officers were able to reach him. There are also reports of multiple weapons, including 10 rifles, found in the room he occupied.

Jason Aldean was on stage when the shots began. He later posted this message on his Instagram account:

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”

If you are trying to locate loved ones, please call the Red Cross hotline: 1-866-535-5654

If you would like to donate to support the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, go to https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund

