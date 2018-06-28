A “Simple” FLAGA Surprise

FLAGA is getting ready to start your weekend off right with a new music video for their latest single, “Simple”! The duo have been teasing the possibility of a new video on their social media channels all week. Today they gave us the most extensive clip from the new video:

The pair are still working on a yet-unnamed album, set to release in early 2019. However, they did say they will be releasing a new single or two every month until the new album arrives.

I will post the new video here as soon as it drops tomorrow. Until then, have a fabulous Thursday!