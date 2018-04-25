First look at “A Star Is Born” w/Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

I’m really excited about the remake of this film! “A Star is Born” The original from the mid ’70s with Kris Kristofferson and Barbara Streisand is a true classic! The bonus: Anything with some Same Elliott is worth a look!

Footage from A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga got people talking at CinemaCon Tuesday night.

People who saw a clip for the movie said, “This one might be something” and “the trailer made me cry.”

Cooper and Gaga tell the musical and romantic story about the rise to fame. Both sing “live” in the film, not lip-synced.

Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle also start in the film. It’s scheduled to be released on October 5th.