Another One Bites the Dust

Looks like I’m gonna have to find another country music crush, guys. First Frankie Ballard, now the congrats are in order for Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris!

Now, I can’t even be too upset about this engagement because the two of them are literally a match made in hipster country heaven. But still…RYAN IS JUST SO DARN BEAUTIFUL. ( And yeah, looks a little bit like Jesus.) We got to hang with him a bit when he played at Country Stampede last month, and he is seriously just as cool as he seems. He even decided to hop behind the bar at the backstage hang tent and serve everyone drinks all night. Which could also be why I had so many drinks that night…

But anyway, congrats to Ryan and Maren. We will be anxiously waiting for our wedding invite to come in the mail. And now to find a new country star to be obsessed with…