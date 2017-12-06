Are You Polite to Your Alexa?

So, maybe I have the best boss ever as she got all the managers at the radio stations a brand new Alexa for Christmas! Now the gift was justified as a more like a “you guys need to know how this works” deal because all of our stations stream very nicely on the device! So Cheryl, the kids and I have been talking to Alexa quite often for streaming JP, Lauren and Husker Nick each morning, getting movie times, weather and other stuff I usually go to my I-Phone for. Here’s the kick…..I find myself saying “Thank You” to her after she does what I ask for……am I weird? So I did some digging for more about our new kitchen friend and found that maybe she’s up to something else?