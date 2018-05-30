BeBe Rexa Clueless?

Bebe Rexha never heard of Florida Georgia Line before they started work on “Meant To Be”

A number one Country song done by someone who doesn’t know anything about Country music?

She’s admitted she had no clue who Florida Georgia Line was before working with Tyler Hubbard on the hit “Meant To Be.”

Is there every been a hit song in the format where the artist could not name a tune from any of the genre’s acts? All of our research showed us you liked the song! Does it matter?

What are your thoughts on this….maybe a “Shark Jump” on the part of Nashville with this one?