Nope. It’s official. Budweiser is looking into brewing beer…on Mars.

I’m not kidding, it’s a real idea. And honestly, how freakin’ savage is that? Someone in a meeting was like “I know how we can really own the competition! Hear me out. Beer on Mars.”

A Budweiser rep said they’re aware colonization of Mars could be just a decade or two away so they want to make sure a Budweiser beer is already there for people to toast with.

Always doing the most.

CHEERS TO BECOMING MARTIAN-AMERICAN DRUNKS!