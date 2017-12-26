The Best Gift Wrapping Revenge

Every Christmas, my sister chooses one of my presents to turn into a puzzle of frustration. She’s used the box-within-a-box inception method, even the classic zip-tie approach.

It’s annoying. But you can’t out annoy, the annoying-est.

That’s why I took that holiday program and flipped it Stranger Things style.

For those of you always on that next-level game like me, you’ll need: a pad lock, chains, hundreds of rubber bands, fabric, various sizes of boxes, tissue/old newspaper and, of course, lots of time.

Merry Christmas from my chaotic family to yours. Bring on another year of sabotage! <3