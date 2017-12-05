The Best White Elephant Gifts

Welcome to my first “official” Blogmas post!

Do you have a love-hate relationship with White Elephant parties? I definitely do. The perfectionist in me AGONIZES about what gift I should bring. And yeah, I know these parties are supposed to be fun, but I can stress myself to death about anything! It’s my biggest talent, really.

With that being said, White Elephant parties can be tricky because you have to be creative with a tiny budget. So I decided to share some easy ideas that have worked for me. And the best part? They’re all under $20!

A wolf t-shirt. You know the kind. Like the ones that Napolean Dynamite became famous for. They’re weird, they’re funny, and they make great PJs. Or if you’re Coryelle or I, you can wear them wherever! You can pick one of these up at pretty much any Walmart or truck stop. Try and find one that’s outrageous as possible!

I hope one or two of these ideas will help you with your next White Elephant party! What are some of your go-to White Elephant gift ideas?

If you use any of these, make sure to tweet me so I can see!! My Twitter is HERE.