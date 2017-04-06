Brett Eldredge Is Basically Asking For A GF

We all know Brett Eldredge is a sweetheart. He makes the ladies swoon with his charm and carefully crafted tunes about love and those special relationships. He’s never really gone public with anyone other than the rumor mill circulating about him seeing the model featured in his “Lose My Mind” music video. He’s actually your quintessential suave country artist who’s a total heartthrob and 100% a bachelor.

And no matter how many times I call him out on-air as my boyfriend, he stills plays hard to get! Because tell me why he’s out there in interviews now saying he’s ready for love? Brett Eldredge has openly said he’s waiting and ready.

HOW CAN HE BE LOOKING FOR LOVE THOUGH WHEN I’M RIGHT HERE. I DON’T UNDERSTAND.