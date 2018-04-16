Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert Tie For Most Awards Won – FULL 2018 ACM AWARDS WINNERS LIST

Both Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton won two awards each during the 2018 ACM Awards, the most out of any other nominee.

Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist and Song of the year with “Tin Man”.

Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo and Video of the year with “It Ain’t My Fault”.

Chris Stapleton scored Male Vocalist and Album of the year with “From a Room: Vol. 1.”

That’s two awards each! A trifecta of country music’s elite.

Everyone looked AMAZING! I wish I could see the ACM Awards in person some day, who wants to come along?

WINNERS:

Entertainer of the year – Jason Aldean

Male Vocalist of the year – Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the year – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the year – “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt

Video of the year – “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne

Vocal Event of the year – “The Fighter” by Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the year – Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the year – Old Dominion

Album of the year – “From a Room: Vol. 1” by Chris Stapleton

Song of the year – “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert

New Female Vocalist of the year – Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist of the year – Brett Young

New Vocal duo or group of the year – Midland

Songwriter of the year – Rhett Akins