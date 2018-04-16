Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert Tie For Most Awards Won – FULL 2018 ACM AWARDS WINNERS LIST

Both Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton won two awards each during the 2018 ACM Awards, the most out of any other nominee.
Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist and Song of the year with “Tin Man”.
Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo and Video of the year with “It Ain’t My Fault”.
Chris Stapleton scored Male Vocalist and Album of the year with “From a Room: Vol. 1.”
That’s two awards each! A trifecta of country music’s elite.
Everyone looked AMAZING! I wish I could see the ACM Awards in person some day, who wants to come along?
WINNERS:
Entertainer of the year – Jason Aldean
Male Vocalist of the year – Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the year – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the year – “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt
Video of the year – “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne
Vocal Event of the year – “The Fighter” by Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the year – Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the year – Old Dominion
Album of the year – “From a Room: Vol. 1” by Chris Stapleton
Song of the year – “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
New Female Vocalist of the year – Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist of the year – Brett Young
New Vocal duo or group of the year – Midland
Songwriter of the year – Rhett Akins