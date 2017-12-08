Business Of The Week

In partnership with U.S. Military on the Move®, Woods Bros Realty is honored to help by serving those who serve us.

Military on the Move® is a rebate program available to all active duty, retired military (20 years), and wounded warriors to assist with the finances of buying or selling a home. This unique program is not tied to a specific mortgage company and is based on the actual sales price of a home – not a fixed amount based on a range of values. Rebates are received at settlement.

Military markets served include Nebraska Air National Guard Base, UNL Big Red Battalion and VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Center. You can see a full list of military AND residential markets Wood Bros Realty serves locally here . Woods Bros trained agents are also happy to help program participants in relocation efforts through this program. Feel free to contact us with any questions you may have.

Get more info at www.woodsbros.com/military.aspx