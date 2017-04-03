Business Of The Week

Stutheit Implement Company

Celebrating more than 50 years of Service!

Stutheit Implement Company is a family owned and operated

John Deere dealership serving Southeast Nebraska since 1966.

Stutheit Implement was founded by Wayne F. Stutheit and now

owned and operated by his son Stan Stutheit since 1987. Stan

purchased land and built a new facility in 2004 just north of

Syracuse on Highway 50. Stan and his wife, Kate, also acquired

the John Deere dealership 1½ miles north of Auburn, in 2005,

also Stutheit Implement.

They can meet all your John Deere agriculture and consumer needs with

the help of their excellent Sales, Parts and Service departments. Browse

their large showroom to see the newest Toro lawn mowers and snowblowers,

Honda lawn mowers, snowblowers & generators, Stihl chainsaws, trimmers

and other outdoor products. They also carry a large selection of John Deere

toys and apparel.

Stutheit Implement features the “Ready To Mow” mobile service. Their

convenient at-home service includes a complete 14-point inspection of

your mower by trained technicians. They service all makes and models.

Benefits include:

Use of Genuine John Deere Parts,

Environmentally-Friendly Oil Disposal,

Hassle Free Ownership,

Better Resale Value due to Regular Maintenance,

and a Healthier Lawn.

Call today to schedule your appointment!

www.stutheitimpl.com