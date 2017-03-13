Can You Die of a Broken Heart?

I’ll never forget where I was when I got the news (sitting on the bar at a daiquiri stand, but that’s beside the point)…the news that Frankie Ballard had gotten married. And his new wife definitely wasn’t me. His new “wife” (still hurts to type that) is Christina Murphy, a boot designer.

My thoughts started racing.

“How could he do this to me?”

“I definitely thought that chick was his sister, not his fiancee”

“Damn, she’s like, really pretty”

Innocent bystanders attempted to comfort me in the midst of my Instagram-induced meltdown. Luckily enough, Coryelle was at the ready with her condolences, and a round of shots. They always say that you can’t drown a broken heart, and judging by the fact that I woke up in my clothes from the night before and half eaten McDonald’s by the bed…I would say they’re right. But what hurts the most is knowing that Frankie is finally the one that got away.

So congrats the happy couple… I guess.