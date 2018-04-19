Carrie Underwood is Back!

It has been nearly two years since the release of Carrie’s last album “Storyteller”.

Finally, we have a new album to look forward to. Carrie is set to release her new album, Cry Pretty on September 14, 2017.

Underwood says, “At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

As Carrie says, “there is so much love, and care, and heart that has gone into writing these songs, putting music to these songs. Everything has been done in such a careful and loving way.” We can’t wait to experience all of those things when “Cry Pretty” releases this fall.