The rumors are flying and they’re saying that Carrie Underwood may be expecting baby number two…and possibly three! In an article on Life & Style, a friend close to Carrie is claiming that the superstar is expecting twin girls.

We will wait until we hear Carrie confirm it for sure, but this would be some very good news for her after the scary accident she had in November.

You can read the original article HERE.

Congrats to Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher!