Carrie’s Conundrum

Remember Carrie Underwood’s fall in November?

The details go like this: She ended up with surgery on her wrist then took some time to heal.

Here’s the tea: If you creep socials, she hasn’t been in front of the camera much since.

That’s because she apparently ended up injuring her face, too! So much so that it resulted in more than 40 stitches.

She says she looks different and will spare the details.

No, please! I need to know what transpired now.

Rumors have obviously circulated, because internet.

Whatever truly went down, at least she’s okay! It is a little odd though.

But hey, crazy stuff happens. And I’m a target for the unusual.

Like the time I woke up with my collar bone separated from my shoulder.

And just last month when some girl drop kicked a bathroom stall door on my middle finger (favorite finger) and broke it.

SOS – Pass the bubble wrap.