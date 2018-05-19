Celebrating the Royal Wedding!

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Harry and Megan, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Did you get up bright and early to watch all of the wedding festivities this morning? Coryelle and I (miraculously) made it to Longwell’s for their Royal Wedding watch party. For 5 AM on a Saturday, the turnout was impressive! I’m sure the mimosas, Bloody Marys, and brunch buffet didn’t hurt, either… But the best part was seeing the women who showed up in their best tiaras and hats! Watching the ceremony unfold on their huge screens was the perfect way to view the ceremony and celebrations. Here are a couple snaps from the event:

The wedding, which was held at noon in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor castle was a beautiful spectacle. The chapel was covered in flowers and greenery, making it look like a garden indoors. There were performances by multiple choirs and orchestras, as well as the traditional service and exchanging of vows. Of course, there were plenty of celebrity guests in attendance. Elton John (who also performed at the reception), David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney and many more.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds got into a carriage and went on a procession throughout Windsor so the well-wishers who had descended on the city could see the couple up close. Later today the couple will have not one but TWO receptions. First, a lunch reception hosted by the Queen, then later a dinner reception that will be more casual and intimate. Well, as casual as royal wedding can get, I suppose!

If you missed the wedding this morning, here are more bonus photos below. Congratulations to the happy couple!