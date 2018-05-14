Chris Young Recap and a KX Proposal!

The KX crew had an awesome hanging out with you at the Chris Young’s show this weekend! Even though I love going to the show, my favorite part is always the pre-party at Longwell’s. And this time was even cooler because we had our first ever KX proposal!

While we were getting listeners signed up to win backstage passes at Longwell’s, we had a woman approach us and ask if we could help her friend Cooper propose to his girlfriend. Obviously our answer was “HELL YEAH”!

When the time came, the entire team went up front to pretend to call Cooper’s and his soon-to-be-fiancee Karissa’s names. The two of them came up, and Cooper popped the question! Karissa was completely surprised, and said “yes”! But that wasn’t the only surprise that we had in store for the two of them. Rob surprised them with backstage passes to meet Chris Young, too!

It was so much fun to get to be a part of such a special moment with these two. Turns out, this was Cooper’s first concert EVER. His fiancee had given him the tickets for Christmas. I’m pretty sure this is going to be a show experience that will be really hard to top!

After all that excitement at the pre-party, it was business as usual. Coryelle and I got to meet Morgan Evans, who let us pose like total dorks with him:

Morgan, Kane Brown and of course, Chris Young KILLED it. It was definitely a super fun show! Thank you so much if you came to hang at our pre-party, and an extra special thanks to Cooper and Karissa for letting us be a part of such a big moment with you two!