Cleveland Browns Fan Secures Permit to Hold Parade if Team Goes 0-16

It’s Week 14 in the NFL…Most People are still in their Fantasy League, but in Real Life the Cleveland Browns fans are starting to embrace their LOSER Status. (Sorry to our buddy & lifelong Browns fan Rob Kelley)

The Browns are 3 losses away from becoming the first NFL team since the 2008 Detroit Lions to finish a season without a win. One of the “Dawg Pound” thinks that calls for a parade. CBS Sports reports that Chris McNeal has filed paperwork with the City of Cleveland to hold a parade if the team finishes 0-16. McNeal has dubbed it the “perfect season” celebration & has planned to have it take place outside the Browns‘ stadium on January 6. He’s also holding a fundraiser to cover expenses for Port-A-Potty’s & paramedics at the party.

