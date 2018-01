New Years brings in all the diet and exercise craze one person could stand. I was noticing an extra 5 pounds or so from cookies, pie and dark beer I may have put on this past two weeks or so. I launched into a search of which diet or program may be the best is the best? What machine should I buy? Decaf or regular up my A$$? Gwyneth Paltrow is promoting at home DIY coffee enemas! She calls it “Goop” but it may be a load of crap…..literally! See if it’s for you here!