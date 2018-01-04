When are they coming Back in 2018?? Your Favorite Shows

Now that the holidays are over, you’ve watched Everything on your DVR or Netflix, we need something to look forward to on these Cold Nebraska Nights.

Here’s the list of when your favorite TV shows come back from winter break.

8 p.m.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

NCIS (CBS)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)9 p.m.

LA to Vegas (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

The Mick (Fox) 10 p.m.

Chicago Med (NBC)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Challenge (MTV) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

8 p.m.

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Grown-ish (Freeform) 8:30 p.m.

Speechless (ABC) 9 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Seal Team (CBS)

Modern Family (ABC)

9-1-1 (Fox) 9:30 p.m.

American Housewife (ABC) 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Match Game (ABC)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

Catfish (MTV)

WAGS Atlanta (E!)



8 p.m.

The Four (Fox)

Superstore (NBC)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)8:30 p.m.

The Good Place (NBC)

Nashville (CMT)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Mom (CBS)

Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime) 9:30 p.m.

Great News (NBC) 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire (NBC)

SWAT (CBS) FRIDAY, JAN. 5

8 p.m.

MacGyver (CBS)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Child Support (ABC) 9 p.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) 10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (CBS) SUNDAY, JAN. 7

8 p.m.

Golden Globes (NBC)

The Simpsons (Fox) 8:30 p.m.

Ghosted (Fox)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All-Access) 9 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 9:30 p.m.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox) 10 p.m.

The Chi (Showtime)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E!)



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Brave (NBC)TUESDAY, JAN. 9

8 p.m.

The Fosters (Freeform)

This Is Us (NBC)

The Haves and The Have Nots (OWN) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

8:30 p.m.

Alone Together (Freeform) 9 p.m.

The Magicians (Syfy) 10 p.m.

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN) THURSDAY, JAN. 11

8 p.m.

Critics Choice Awards (The CW) FRIDAY, JAN. 12

8 p.m.

Blindspot (NBC) 9 p.m.

Taken (NBC)

Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE tv) SUNDAY, JAN. 14

10 p.m.

Divorce (HBO) 10:30 p.m.

Crashing (HBO)



8 p.m.

Supergirl (The CW)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)8:30 p.m.

NAACP Image Awards (TV One)

Superior Donuts (CBS) 9:30 p.m.

9JKL (CBS) 10 p.m.

Scorpion (CBS) TUESDAY, JAN. 16

8 p.m.

The Flash (The CW) 9 p.m .

Black Lightning (The CW) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

MIDNIGHT

The Path (Hulu) 8 p.m.

Riverdale (The CW) 9 p.m.

Dynasty (The CW) 10 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18



Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Supernatural (The CW)

Beyond (Freeform)9 p.m.

Scandal (ABC)

Arrow (The CW)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Portlandia (IFC) FRIDAY, JAN. 19

Midnight

Grace & Frankie (Netflix) SATURDAY, JAN. 20

8 p.m.

Cocaine Godmother:The Griselda Blanco Story (Lifetime, movie) 9 p.m.

Planet Earth: Blue Earth ll (BBC America) SUNDAY, JAN. 21

8 p.m.

SAG Awards (TBS and TNT) 10 p.m.

The Resident (Fox) MONDAY, JAN. 22

9 p.m.

The Alienist (TNT)

Mosaic (HBO) 10 p.m.

Summer House (Bravo) TUESDAY, JAN. 23

10 p.m.

Baskets (FX)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)



8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)10 p.m.

Midnight

One Day at a Time (Netflix) 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin (The CW) SATURDAY, JAN. 27

8 p.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (Lifetime) SUNDAY, JAN. 28

7:30 p.m.

Grammy Awards (CBS) FRIDAY, FEB. 2

Midnight

Altered Carbon (Netflix) 9 p.m.

The Trade (Showtime) SATURDAY, FEB. 3

8 p.m.

The Simone Biles Story (Lifetime, movie)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4



Super Bowl (NBC)10:15 p.m.

8 p.m.

Big Brother Celebrity (CBS)

Rolling Stone 50 (ABC, special) FRIDAY, FEB. 9

7:30 p.m.

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies (NBC) SATURDAY, FEB. 10

9 p.m.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars (Showtime, special) SUNDAY, FEB. 11

9 p.m.

Homeland (Showtime) MONDAY, FEB. 12

8 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) FRIDAY, FEB. 23

MIDNIGHT

The Tick (Netflix) SUNDAY, FEB. 25

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)

MONDAY, FEB. 26



The Voice (NBC)9:30 p.m.

Good Girls (NBC)

unREAL (Lifetime) TUESDAY, FEB. 27

10 p.m.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA) WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

MIDNIGHT

The Looming Tower (Hulu) 8 p.m.

Survivor (CBS) FRIDAY, MARCH 2

8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time (ABC) SUNDAY, MARCH 4

MIDNIGHT

The Good Fight (CBS All-Access) 8 p.m.

Academy Awards (ABC) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

MIDNIGHT

Hard Sun (Hulu)



8 p.m.

American Idol (ABC)9 p.m.

MIDNIGHT

Jessica Jones (Netflix) TUESDAY, MARCH 13

10 p.m.

Rise (NBC, special preview) TUESDAY, MARCH 27

8 p.m.

Roseanne (ABC) THURSDAY, MARCH 29

8 p.m.

Siren (Freeform)

