Congrats, Dylan Scott!

Some very big congratulations are in order for Dylan Scott and his wife, Blair! Yesterday they welcomed their first child, Beckett Scott Robinson.

Beckett was born at 5:20 PM and weighed 8lbs, and was 21 inches long.

Beckett is welcomed by his furry siblings, Brodie and Bella.

Congrats to the new little family! We can’t wait to see more pictures!

P.S. can you believe the picture up top was taken almost FOUR years ago?! It was from the UNL Homecoming show with Dustin Lynch. Man, time is going way too fast! That also probably means that we need Dylan here for another show soon….