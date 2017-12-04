Congrats Kelsea!

Sorry, fellas! Kelsea Ballerini is officially off the market. She and Morgan Evans got married this weekend on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico *swoon*. The bride wore a lacy dress with an open back. And even though Kelsea is known for her great taste in adorable, sparkly heels and boots, she opted to walk down the aisle barefoot.

Also, how cute was their wedding hashtag? Forever and Evans, Amen. These guys are almost too cute. Almost.

We’ve only seen one shot of the happy couple so far, but hopefully there will be many more to come. Because, come on! I really need to see a full view of that dress.

Mr. Ballerini, Morgan Evans, is going to be here with Chris Young at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 12th! Get all of your details for that show HERE.

Congrats again to the newlyweds! Now when can we be expecting your Tim-and-Faith-style duet album?