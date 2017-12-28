Coryelle’s Guide To Thwarting Literal Frostbite This New Year’s Eve

I’m assuming you’ve already read how awful and miserable this NYE will be. I don’t know what you did to Mother Nature but she’s pissed and you really need to apologize.

Lucky for you, I’ve got a few ideas so you can welcome the new year without becoming a human popsicle but also get turnt.

The low is -17 with wind chills projected between 30 and 40 BELOW. Please wear a heavy coat. No one will think you look stupid with a massive parka. If they do, leave them behind in 2017. Chances are they’re wearing a “vodka jacket” so they’re a lost cause anyways.

Please wear a heavy coat. No one will think you look stupid with a massive parka. If they do, leave them behind in 2017. Chances are they’re wearing a “vodka jacket” so they’re a lost cause anyways. “Snowballing” off of that, don’t assume you’ll get a safe-ride quickly. Sure, there’s money to be made driving for Lyft, Uber, etc. knowing competition could be scarce but don’t assume you’ll get anywhere fast. If you foresee needing a designated driver, line it up before hand. Consider paying a friend [handsomely, because this weather sucks] to pick you up. Otherwise, there’s a very real possibility of waiting outside for a long period of time or worse, not finding a ride. Better safe than sorry. <- learned that from my mom.

Kick back with Kane. Not only is Kane Brown performing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve but Florida Georgia Line will back-up pop star Bebe Rexa, too! The special is on ABC and the best part is? You're warm at home drinking pallets of champagne that are an eighth of the cost at the bars.

CHEERS