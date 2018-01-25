Date Em or Dump Em – Michael, Jenny & The One with the Uber

Every Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7:20a the Date Doctors are in!

We do our best to figure out what went wrong on your Blind Date, Couple of Dates, Relationship, whatever it may be we’re here for you. If you had something happen hit us up HERE and we will do our best to help You too!

Today Michael was looking for a reason why Jenny wasn’t getting back to him…

At this point we have No Idea what went wrong…it seem like Michael and Jenny had a couple of good dates together, nothing’s exclusive yet but he is interested in seeing if maybe Jenny and he Could have a relationship. So this is where we step in!

Wow…I mean do you Blame Jenny for Not wanting to have Anything to do with Michael after that?? Also that dude had to have been Blato and/or too into the girl in the backseat to Not notice Jenny was driving the Uber!! This brought up a question we posed to you…How did You catch someone Cheating on you? And the Responses have been Crazy

