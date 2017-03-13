Daylight Savings Can Kiss My-

By Coryelle Thomas
Mar 13, 9:23 PM

It’s no coincidence that National Napping Day comes at the heels of Daylight Savings when we all lost an hour and subsequently lost our GD minds.

I woke up today in one of those restless, sweaty sleeps like “what year is it” and decided I’d munch on some breakfast then curl back up on the couch. After I woke up from my little siesta, I did the usual mindless scroll through the newsfeed. It’s then that I stumbled upon this #NationalNappingDay trend and realized how trendy I just was without even knowing it! And you know what I did next? Took another snooze.

Also, please send you condolences to Lizz as she has lost all hope with Frankie Ballard. Read her sob story here.

