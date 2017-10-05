Dine Out To Help Out – Firehouse Subs

KX96.9’s JP will join Lincoln Firefighters Local 644 at Firehouse Subs on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5-7PM! When you dine out that night, you will also help keep local children warm.

This is how it works: A portion of your meal purchase will be donated to Operation Warm which supplies coats to children in local schools who might otherwise be unable to receive the warmth they need for winter. These kiddos also receive mittens and hats!

But we can’t do this without you.

Consider eating at Firehouse Subs, 200 N 66th St #201 AKA East Park Plaza, between 5-7PM this Wednesday!