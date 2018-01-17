Don’t Miss This “Without You” Duet, Keith Urban Sings With A Belmont Student During Tour Announcement [Featuring Kelsea Ballerini]

Keith Urban just announced his 2018 Graffiti U World Tour via Facebook Live in Nashville! And although I didn’t see any Nebraska dates, it was awesome to watch!

Here’s why:

We learned that Kelsea Ballerini will join him on the road and she even made an appearance!

But more importantly, he brought up a Belmont University student to duet “Without You”, which is amazing.

Keith is always generous. He believes in lifting others up and sharing his love of music.

That, and he literally made this girl’s dream come true.

Catch him and Ashley (spelling?), the Belmont student, perform HERE (or in the video above) at the 30:35 mark!

I think she crushed it!

Plus it sounds like he invited her to perform with him when he brings the tour to Nashville in August.

IS THIS REAL LIFE?

You go girl.