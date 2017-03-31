Drink for Luke & Dierks Sake

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 2017 ACM Awards (which is awesome, btw) and apparently, they’re super prepared for any disasters or derailments.

Bryan has a big, green bag backstage full of emergency gear, according to Bentley. The two will be ready to rock no matter what. No paper cut, sudden-flu or nerves stand a chance. Afterall, hosting the ACM’s is a huge honor! And with all these announcement flubs trending, there’s no way Bryan and Bentley will be added to that infamous list.

[full story here]

With that being said, let’s keep the ACM’s as stress-free for our boys as we can:

Chug your beer if they joke about pulling a Steve Harvey.

Take a shot if Dierks breaks character.

Sip your drink for every time Maren Morris is mentioned.

2 Sips for a collaborative performance.

Drink for 5 seconds then fake a dramatic death if Thomas Rhett’s “Die A Happy Man” wins Song OTY.

The 2017 ACM Awards is this Sunday, April 2nd, at 8:00PM our time. 🙂