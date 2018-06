New video alert! Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert teamed up for the latest single from Jason’s album, Rearview Town. “Drowns the Whiskey” is a quintessential breakup ballad from the two, featuring lots of whiskey and heartbreak.

Check out the new video that showcases these two doing what they do best (or at least that’s how we imagine it!): shooting some pool and downing some whiskey. Enjoy!