The Dukes of Hazzard are still “Hot”

Today the anniversary of an iconic TV show that had me thinking about my childhood staring at a tube TV that brought in about 4 channels. (City people had cable with 12 channels!) Friday nights were special! Making it’s debut on Jan 26th 1979, CBS launched the Dukes of Hazzard! Even in my teens, I’d watch it before going out with friends. Man, I wanted that ’69 Charger! In addition to Waylon Jennings who sang the theme song, a lot of the biggest Country stars of the day made a guest appearance as a character or as themselves at the Boars Nest Bar on the show! I remember the swag you could buy….a Dukes record player, lunch box, action figures and more! Occasionally today you still see some of it pop up at garage sales and flea markets. A lot of late “70’s & 80’s pop culture items are worth some bucks. Obtaining them illegally is not the best course of action as a poor guy in Colorado recently had his entire stash of Dukes stuff ripped off! Check it out here!