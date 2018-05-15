Election Day 2018 By Coryelle Thomas | May 15, 2018 @ 6:09 AM Today is Primary Election Day! Not sure where to go or who the candidates are? Checkout our Friends at 10/11 News for everything you need to know about the Nebraska midterm general election. ELECTION DAY 4-1-1 And then Get Out & Vote! SHARE RELATED CONTENT SHOUTOUT YOUR MAMA! National Teacher Appreciation Day! Moving Day Horror Stories Trouble Keeping a Secret? The First reactions to ‘Avengers: Infinity War” & Now I am Even MORE Excited for it! Jurassic Park Movies: New Trailer & Ranked Best to Worst