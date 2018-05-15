Election Day 2018
By Coryelle Thomas
|
May 15, 2018 @ 6:09 AM

Today is Primary Election Day!

Not sure where to go or who the candidates are?  Checkout our Friends at 10/11 News for everything you need to know about the Nebraska midterm general election.

ELECTION DAY 4-1-1

And then Get Out & Vote!

