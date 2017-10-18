Eric Church Record Store Day Release is from Lincoln, NE Show

Eric Church has released details of his Record Store Day 2017 offering!

It’s a cool 7” vinyl featuring the first song and the last song of Eric’s 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour!

Day one as we all know here in Lincoln was 1.13.17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena where he opened with “Mistress Named Music” & the “B” side is the final song of the tour from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena which was “Holdin’ My Own”

Can’t wait to hear everyone from Nebraska singing along with Eric on vinyl!

Black Friday Record Store Day is an event where independent record stores sell limited edition releases from artists of all genres! Can’t wait to get in line to try and snag one of these limited release copies on 11.24.17! – Rob Kelley