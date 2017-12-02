ESPN Reports Scott Frost To Be Named Husker Football Head Coach

ESPN says Lincoln has named Scott Frost as the new Husker football head coach.

Frost, now former University of Central Florida head coach, has reportedly agreed to a $35 million, 7-year contract.

One-third of the KX96.9 morning show, Nick Gregath, is hopeful.

“This was a culmination of work by multiple people in and around the Huskers organization to get Scott Frost to Nebraska. Frost has proven himself to be an outstanding head coach during his time at UCF,” said Nick Gregath who is known as Husker Nick.

“Passion, physicality and the pride in the ‘N’ on the side of the helmet that set this university apart from others has returned with Scott Frost.” Gregath also said, “A born and bred Nebraskan is now the Head Coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. How fun is that sentence?”

This will be Nebraska’s 33rd head coach who will hold the position under a unique circumstance. No other coach since Frank Solich has both played and coached for the Huskers.

Until now.

That Frost Advisory is lookin’ frozen solid. #GBR -Coryelle