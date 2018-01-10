You know the feeling. It might be a little drippiness coming from your nose throughout the day, maybe that familiar sting at the back of your throat. In that moment, you know what’s coming. The stupid, awful common cold. The kind of sick where you feel just bad enough to be grouchy and miserable, but not quite enough to get a pass and stay home. All you can do is stock up on OJ and chicken soup and wish your mom was there to take care of you.

I woke up this morning with a sore throat, and I’m hoping to dodge the worst of a cold, so I need your help!

What are your favorite cold remedies?

Did your grandma always make you a certain special soup? Does your remedy involve rubbing mustard on your chest? (That was a real tip a coworker told me, and I’m not doing it) Do you swear by a warm whiskey toddy? (That one I am very willing to try)

Until I get your sage, cure-all advice I’ll just be over here chugging tea with honey and wishing for a miracle cure…