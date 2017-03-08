These Female Country Artists Slay, Happy International Women’s Day!

Today is International Women’s Day so hair flip to you, boo!

For a little perspective, did you know that in the early-70’s single women couldn’t even get credit cards or serve on a jury? And it wasn’t until 1980 that women- or anyone for that matter- could get a Ph.D. in Women’s Studies.

Yet here we are! Swipin’ cards, servin’ & studyin’! In honor of International Women’s Day, here are my favorite female country music artists who totally slay the singin’ part whom I admire either for their sheer talent, humanitarian work or sparkling personality.

Order of no importance: Cam, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Kacey Musgraves, Karen Fairchild & Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, Aubrie Sellers & Kimberly Dunn.