Fleetwood Mac back in Lincoln!

Pretty excited about this announcement for PBA in the fall!

Fleetwood Mac has announced a tour that will put them on the road until the middle of 2019. The will perform in over 50 cities including Lincoln. Hopefully this time the show is not cut short with an illness on the part of the band.

The group recently announced Lindsey Buckingham has left the group. He’ll be replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame. Former guitarist for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell, will join too.

The tour begins in October. Tickets go on sale May 4th. Lincoln date is October 12th! Listen to our sister station 92.9 The Eagle to win some free tickets!