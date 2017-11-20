Friday Night Service With Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours brought utter bliss to The Bourbon Theatre this weekend!

It had been a while since I’d seen them. I’m embarrassed to admit that I momentarily forgot just how amazing their shows are.

This was another sold out show with some of the most loyal, eager fans you’ll find.

Your favorite Turnpike song may be different from mine but chances are you heard it this weekend.

I think “Whole Damn Town” is easily top 3 worthy but I’m not sure I can call it my favorite. After all, I’d be crazy to not to mention “Long Hot Summer Days“.

In fact, LHSD is basically a spiritual experience. Turnpike took me to church Friday night and I wanna go back.

Cheers! -Coryelle

https://youtu.be/jFr2zz6584Q