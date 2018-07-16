Did you make it out to Germanfest in Syracuse this year? If not, make your plans now to make it for next year because it was SO much fun!

There were tons of fun events throughout the weekend, but one of the highlights was the Saturday morning Viener Dog Race! And yes, it’s exactly what you think: racing wiener dogs.

Later that afternoon Coryelle hosted her show from the downtown area where she managed to broadcast live while also playing in the beer pong tournament. Which she and my boyfriend, Justin, placed second in, by the way. She’s a multi-tasker, that one!

There was also plenty of German beer and food to be had as well. We were there for the tapping of the fest keg by the Burgermeisters. After that we stopped into the DDD tavern for some brats with tomato kraut. That tomato kraut was LIFE CHANGING. I could devote an entire post to just that, honestly. Does anyone have the recipe???

Later that night was the much anticipated concert with Aaron Watson. The KX crew got the chance to go backstage and say hi to Aaron, who is still one of the nicest artists I have ever met.

We came across our friend Chelsea Reese, who was there with her husband Brian and their son, Batie. Not only was it Batie’s first concert, but Aaron asked him to come up on stage and help him out on one of his songs! That’s going to be a concert experience that will be hard to top… Check out the cuteness here:

Here are a few more photos from the evening:

Overall, Germanfest 2018 was definitely a success! Not a far drive from Lincoln or Omaha, tons of fun activities, and a great show to top it all off. Plan on joining the KX crew next year at Germanfest 2019!