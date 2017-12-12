How to Get on Santa’s Good Side

Sure, you may have spent the last year doing things that, perhaps, might have landed you on the naughty list…who hasn’t? With less than two weeks until Christmas, now is your chance to get back into Santa’s good graces! And we all know the way to Santa’s heart: delicious, warm cookies.

So, fire up your oven and get ready to bake your way on to the Nice List!

If you have been especially naughty this year, the break-and-bake cookies with the pictures of Santas and snowmen just won’t cut it. For this job, only Grandma’s homemade cookie recipe will do. Has your Grandma not let you in on her blue ribbon cookie recipe yet? No worries! My Grandma Fran’s sugar cookie recipe will definitely put you back into Santa’s good graces!

Here it is:

Grandma Fran’s Sugar Cookies

2 C. sifted flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2/3 C. butter or margarine

1 C. sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 Tbs. milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. almond extract

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Mix the first four ingredients together (flour through salt). Cream butter and sugar. Blend in milk, egg, and extracts. Slowly blend in the dry ingredients. Chill the dough in the fridge. Once chilled, roll the dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the dough into desired shape. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes and decorate as desired.

Whenever I make these cookies people always ask for the recipe. They really taste that good! This is also a recipe that you can make and bake ahead of time, and then decorate them with the kiddos later on. Some of my favorite Christmas memories are of decorating cookies with my mom, aunt, and grandma!

If you make this recipe, let me know how it turns out! Better yet, send pictures! Do you have a favorite Christmas cookie recipe? I would love to hear it!