Is Google Trying to Shade Me??
By Lizz Bauer
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 12:35 PM

You’ve probably seen them all over social media. Those neat little side-by-sides of a friend’s selfie and their classic art doppelganger. Most of them are dead ringers.

After spending a day sifting through my friends’ results, I was ready to give it a try. I eagerly downloaded the app and snapped a selfie and couldn’t wait to see my long lost Renaissance twin. In mere seconds, I was faced with my list of results.

 

A Dutch Gentleman? SERIOUSLY???

I scrolled through my other matches, which proved to be just as disappointing:

You’re probably getting the picture here (literally). I tried again. And again. And again. I found every conceivable angle, pose, and lighting. All of which ended up with the same disappointing results. Sorry, Google. I guess I have to give up on you. Or maybe you already gave up on me…?

