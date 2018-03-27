Granger Trolled Himself, Watch This Right Meow By Coryelle Thomas | Mar 27, 2018 @ 8:47 PM LMAOOO! Granger is such a gem. Cat lovers, go nuts. Him & his crew love to have a good time and this is a solid testament to the tomfoolery. Side note: where do you find that many cat pillows? Impressive. CatscountryFunnyGrangerHappenLikelivemusicnebraskanightsnnlparodyradioSmithtrollvideo RELATED CONTENT RIP Campus Runza Zombie Raccoons in Nebraska? No matter how weird or funny, these are the pets of country music…and we love them! HQ Trivia is basically crack and I need your help Treat Yo Self: Cold Weather – poll Rally behind Nebrasketball with KX96.9!