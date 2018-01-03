Happy 2018!

Hi!

Wow, it feels like I’ve been gone forever. I hope you had a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, joyous Kwanzaa, and a wonderful New Year!

Did you do anything fun for the holidays?

I spent my holidays pretty low key. I hung around in Lincoln for Christmas, and then flew to Dallas to spend time with my parents last week. Oh, and I turned 25! My birthday is on January 1, so it always makes for a very festive birthday! I always pretend all the fireworks and parties are for me 🙂

Since I was in Dallas, I also missed the INSANE cold you had here in Lincoln! When I checked the temps back home I was thankful that I missed out on them. Except Dallas was having record breaking lows, too! Even with the “extreme” cold they were having, it was still about 40 degrees warmer than Nebraska. Crazy.

Well, now it’s back to work for 2018. I just wanted to check in and thank you for making 2017 such an amazing year. We have some huge things coming up in 2018, so get ready to have even more fun!