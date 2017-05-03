Happy Birthday To Today’s Coolest Country Music Rebel

It’s Eric Church’s birthday, folks! He turned 40 today and I’m sure he’s celebrating accordingly.

Here are a few Church facts:

Born in North Carolina. Graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in business. Got kicked off his first major tour, which was the Rascal Flatts’ Me & My Gang tour, for being a rule-breaker. Had many Top 10/Top 20 singles between 2006-2010 but it wasn’t until 2011 that he earned his first No. 1 single with “Drink In My Hand” then “Springsteen”. His nickname actually started with his grandfather who was the police chief for 35 years and known as Chief. Eric’s friends started jokingly calling him Chief once he started wearing sunglasses and a hat and it stuck.

Cheers to more years of incredible music!