Help Aaron Watson Find His Stolen Guitar

Aaron Watson, one of many successful country artists hailing from West Texas, posted a picture to his Instagram on Monday featuring a very special guitar.

This custom guitar is thought to have been stolen out of his tour bus following a recent show in New Mexico. The guitar displays bible verses, his logo, and more noticeably- three crosses. Watson claims there is an exclusive prize for anyone who helps recover the potentially stolen instrument.

All things considered, Watson still ended the post wishing everyone a blessed day. He’s a god-loving man who sees the bigger picture. Although it’s just a “thing”, I’m sure he’d love it returned.

Contact @aaronwatsonmusic on Instagram with any important information.

(Picture found on Aaron Watson’s Instagram account: @aaronwatsonmusic)