Here’s How Much Money Your Fave Country Artists Make

Forbes magazine releases a list of 100 top-earning celebrities annually. Although they are not all musicians, most are. Some of your favorite country artists made the list like Garth Brooks on top at #26 earning $60 million.

Jimmy Buffett tied with Adam Sandler at #35 with $50.5 million.

Another island-dweller, Kenny Chesney, follows suit at #53 earning $42.5 million.

Luke Bryan is only two spots behind Kenny at #55, raking in $42 million.

Dolly Parton holds down #71 with $37 million while Toby Keith and Florida-Georgia Line share #83 at $34.5 million.

Bringing up the rear is Jason Aldean at #98, still claiming a pretty nice piece of the pie at $32.5 million.

Our former country-bopper, Taylor Swift, earned herself the rank of #49 at $44 million. And in case you were wondering, Diddy (Sean Combs) rules the list of 100 at #1, grossing $130 million, Beyonce at #2 with $105 million and Harry-Potter author, J.K. Rowling, at #3 with $95 million.

Meanwhile, I’m over here fainting when there’s a comma in my bank account.

