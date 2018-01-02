Do You Honestly Eat All Your Holiday Treats?

For many households, the kitchen counter-top becomes a confection Candyland during the holidays.

There are homemade sugar cookies, chocolate dipped pretzels, and little wrapped sweets littering every surface.

No doubt there will be piles left untouched and guess who’s taking them home? You.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s something comforting about an array of holiday treats at your disposal.

Like just in case you feel the need for a sugar-induced coma, you know there’d be zero issue with making that a reality!

But I’ll be honest, I can’t handle the responsibility of taking home bags of goodies.

It’s bad enough I just ate my weight in Christmas dinner but add in the wine and beer and it’s game over.

A few sweet treats are nice but full gallon zip lock bags?

And what a privileged thing to complain about, I mean c’mon! I know this is ridiculous…I just hate being wasteful.

I also hate candy cane anything, so there’s that.

Does anyone else low key hate dealing with all deserted desserts? Do you just throw them away -or- pawn them off?